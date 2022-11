(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who died during an officer-involved shooting near the Pueblo Mall on Thursday, Nov. 10.

62-year-old Reginald Perry Bethea was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive Thursday morning.

The 10th judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating the case along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.