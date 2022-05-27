COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, a joint press release was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department regarding four different homicides including one in Colorado Springs on April 25.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on April 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report of a shooting on Airport Road near the South Murray Boulevard intersection. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries five days later.

CSPD requested the community’s assistance identifying the victim of this homicide by providing a sketch and images from surveillance video. As a result of the community’s assistance, the victim has been identified. He will not be publicly identified until the next of kin is notified.

In a follow-up press release, CSPD expressed their gratitude: “We want to thank our community for their compassion and assistance.”

21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz was arrested May 19 on four counts of first degree murder and is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail.