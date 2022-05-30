PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the median and became airborne, overturning the Escalade and ejecting the driver.

46-year-old Nickalas Smith of Pueblo was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

CSP asks anyone who may have observed the Cadillac before the crash or witnessed the crash and has not provided a statement to call the dispatch at 719-544-2424.