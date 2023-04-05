(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of East 11th Street on Monday, April 3.

According to the Coroner, 17-year-old Sancho Xavier Sierra of Pueblo died of apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner Investigator.

On Monday night around 11:45 p.m., Pueblo Police Department was called to the 1000 block of East 11th St. on the east side of Pueblo about a shooting. Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Three women were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The Coroner said Sierra’s next of kin has been notified and his autopsy is scheduled.