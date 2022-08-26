COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument.

CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road, between West Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, about a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they determined the crash happened after the motorcycle hit a parked car.

According to CSPD, the rider turned east on Old Dutch Mill Road, just past Forrest Hill Road, and once the motorcycle turned, the rider laid the bike down and slid into the parked car, resulting in fatal injuries.

Egnatu is the 29th fatal traffic crash this year, 15 of which involved motorcycle riders. At this time last year, Colorado Springs had 30 fatal traffic crashes.