PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo – The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting last week.

The shooting happened on May 5th on Taylor Avenue, in the area of I-25 and E Nothern Avenue in Pueblo. The County Coroner says 31-year-old Matthew Davis died due to a gunshot wound. Officers believe a road rage incident may have prompted the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.