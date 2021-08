COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed around noon Sunday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers learned a person had been stabbed around 12:05 p.m. Sunday near 412 S Hancock Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police did not say whether a suspect had been apprehended but did tell FOX21 News there is currently no threat to the public.