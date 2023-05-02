Courtesy: Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by the family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim in a shooting from late Saturday, April 29 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III.

On Saturday, around 7:13 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue about a shooting. When they arrived they found Schiele on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

Schiele had life-threatening injuries from being shot, and he died on the scene, according to police.

Schiele’s death is being investigated as a homicide by CSPD. According to CSPD, this is the 6th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023, at this time last year there were 19 homicides investigated.