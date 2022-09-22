COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses gave multiple descriptions of the suspect, who was last seen walking north along the I-25 sound barrier.

CSPD said that the identity of the shooter has not been released and is currently pending the District Attorney’s review of the case.