(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim and alleged suspect of the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, May 7.
On Sunday around 1:34 a.m. officers heard shots fired in the area of 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard near North Circle Drive.
A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area, officers pursued the vehicle but the chase was called off. When officers returned they found a man dead on the scene and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Later that morning another man walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
On Monday, May 8 completed the autopsy of the man, and identified him as 20-year-old Ja’lyn Tyre Lagrue of Colorado Springs.
On Sunday, May 7 detectives identified and got an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Donnell Chess for the alleged murder of Lagrue. Chess was arrested on Monday without incident.
CSPD said this is the eighth homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023, this time last year there were 19 homicides investigated.