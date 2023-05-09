Courtesy: Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by the family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim and alleged suspect of the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, May 7.

On Sunday around 1:34 a.m. officers heard shots fired in the area of 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard near North Circle Drive.

A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area, officers pursued the vehicle but the chase was called off. When officers returned they found a man dead on the scene and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Later that morning another man walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On Monday, May 8 completed the autopsy of the man, and identified him as 20-year-old Ja’lyn Tyre Lagrue of Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by the family

On Sunday, May 7 detectives identified and got an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Donnell Chess for the alleged murder of Lagrue. Chess was arrested on Monday without incident.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said this is the eighth homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023, this time last year there were 19 homicides investigated.