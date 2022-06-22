COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

Around 10:49 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to an apartment complex near the 1800 block of Monterey Road after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel provided life-saving aid, but the man died of his injuries.

On June 21, the Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the victim and identified him as 19-year-old Ronnie Padilla of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said at the time of the shooting that there was no threat to the community. Padilla’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.