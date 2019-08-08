Victim identified in homicide at Colorado Springs nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The woman killed in the homicide that took place at The Social nightclub on North Carefree Circle early Saturday morning has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as

19-year-old La Jayzia Cannon of Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened around 2 A.M. at The Social Club on North Carefree Circle near N Academy Blvd.

Police said Cannon was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The suspect in this investigation has been identified as 23-year-old Gary McCallister, Jr., a resident of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. McCallister was arrested, in Colorado Springs for second-degree murder.

Ms. Cannon’s death is the 15th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2019.