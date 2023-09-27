(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide that happened in north Colorado Springs on Monday, Sept. 25.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Monday, at around 1:15 a.m. police received a report of a shooting. The caller told police she was about to be attacked by a man she just met so she shot him before leaving the scene.

Officers found the caller in her vehicle at a hospital, based on what she told officers they found a man later identified as 27-year-old Kymir Williamson of Colorado Springs, dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Alpine Currant View, just southwest of East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit took over the investigation. The caller was interviewed and released pending the police’s investigation.

CSPD said while the Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, police are investigating Williamson’s death as a homicide.

According to police, this is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, at this time last year there were 36 homicides.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.