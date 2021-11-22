Victim identified, 18-year-old Colorado Springs man arrested in weekend murder

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the homicide. The victim is 17-year-old Matthew Terry of Colorado Springs. Terry’s death is the 39th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday evening, a call regarding a traffic accident in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle revealed a driver who’d died on scene.

Upon investigation, officers with the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments determined the driver seemed to have suffered a gunshot wound. CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation at that point.

On Monday, CSPD obtained a warrant for 18-year-old James Lloyd of Colorado Springs – for murder in the first degree. Lloyd was taking into custody a brief time later.

The identity of the victim will not be released pending autopsy and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.