Victim dies after shooting at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police reported Saturday evening that one of the people shot Friday night at Memorial Park has died.

CSPD is saddened to report that one of the gunshot victims from the Memorial Park shooting has died. Awaiting the Coroner’s official identification before the victim’s name can be released. There is no suspect information or additional details available. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 23, 2020

CSPD said a group of nearly 50 people met at the park for a candlelight vigil to honor a woman who had recently passed away. They stated around 8:30 P.M. they responded to a call of shots fired after an unknown car drove by and someone in the vehicle started shooting at the crowd.

CSPD stated three men went to the hospital; one man drove himself. CSPD confirmed one of the victims has died.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description and no one in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

The death of the woman who was being honored during the vigil does not appear to have any connection to the drive-by shooting, according to CSPD.

Based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.