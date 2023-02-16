(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Feb. 16 the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released a statement about the first fatal traffic crash in 2023.

On Jan. 20, 2023, CSPD officers were called to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive about a multi-vehicle crash. On scene, officers learned the crash involved five vehicles.

According to CSPD, a pickup truck was going north on Austin Bluffs Parkway and hit multiple vehicles that were stopped in traffic at the light at Rangewood Drive. Three drivers were taken to the hospital where one of them later died of their injuries.

On Feb. 1, CSPD’s investigation into the crash finished and they determined a 61-year-old Colorado Springs citizen was charged with Careless Driving, resulting in death which CSPD states is a misdemeanor.