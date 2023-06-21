(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released sketches of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in 2022.

CSPD said on Oct. 27, 2022, police initiated an investigation into a sexual assault that happened on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail behind the 1400 block of Culebra Avenue, which is near I-25 and Uintah Street.

The suspect was described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, 6’0″ with an average build and short unkept facial hair that is brown or blonde in color. The victim also described a tattoo of a hummingbird on the back of the suspect’s left hand, between the thumb and index finger.

Sketches were drawn based on the victim’s recollection of the suspect’s appearance.

Detectives are seeking to identify the suspect in this case.

If you, or someone you know, may have information that could lead to the identification of this suspect, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.