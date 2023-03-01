DENVER (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Denver next week.

Monday’s visit will be to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s “investments to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all,” according to a release from the Office of the Vice President. The event will be a “moderated conversation.”

The administration has made fighting climate change a top priority and backed a landmark law to accelerate expansion of clean energy such as wind and solar power, and move the U.S. away from the oil, coal and gas.

Location information was not immediately released. Harris’ office said more details were to come.

Harris was in Denver in 2021

This will be Harris’ second trip to Denver as vice president.

She was here in March 2021 to promote the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief package that set aside billions to aid hurting businesses. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the restaurant Maria Empanada, the owner of which she later invited to the White House for a celebration of Latino businesses.

Harris’ next visit to Denver will be the second of two trips scheduled for the vice president starting this weekend.

Harris is also scheduled to stop in San Francisco on Friday for a roundtable to highlight the administration’s “investments to support America’s small businesses.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.