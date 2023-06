COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Casey Petersen hit his third home run of the season in the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ rain-shortened 8-3 loss to the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night.

Petersen’s solo shot was bookended by a couple three-run innings for South Division-leading Ogden (16-10).

The Vibes (7-18) have now lost seven games in a row and will try to avoid a sweep Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.