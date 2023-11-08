(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Flags of service branches hang above one ward inside of the El Paso County Jail, serving as a dedicated space for veterans and allowing them to find camaraderie and comfort in talking over their past.

“They don’t consider it a ward,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “They consider it their housing, and it’s their pride that we try to instill in them with our deputies, who are most often veterans themselves.

Each service branch flag is on display in the Veterans Ward as a reminder to these individuals of their commitment to defend our country.

The Veteran’s Ward at the El Paso County Jail is reopening after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“They took care of us, we should take care of them,” Sheriff Roybal said. “You hear statistics about homelessness and veterans who find themselves out of work and on the streets and I believe we absolutely owe it to our veterans to help them with that transition.”

With five military installations throughout the Pikes Pike Region, Sheriff Roybal expressed the need to serve those who once served our country.

“Sometimes the transition from military life to the civilian world,” Sheriff Roybal. “It’s difficult and they find themselves on the wrong side of the law and in my facility is this effort, along with our partners and The Veterans Court, that helps them with that transition.”

Around 20 incarcerated veterans live in this ward, all who were recommended by the Veterans Trauma Court and fit specific qualifications. Several of these veterans reflected on the impact this space has had on their well being.

“I have PTSD, traumatic brain injuries,” Veteran Andrew Franch said. “I’ve been blown up over 36 times and done quite a few things overseas where I’m not exactly happy with and coming to terms with those things isn’t always easy, but having peer support has been beneficial.”

A priority in the Veteran’s Ward is to address mental health issues, as well as work through bettering themselves to avoid homelessness and recidivism.

“We have a lot of people suffering from drug and brain injuries, PTSD and other mental health services,” said El Paso County Jail Behavioral Health Manager, Laura Ridenour. “A lot of it gets undiagnosed or unrecognized. So, ensuring that individuals can recognize if they do need that help and they’re getting connected to services is crucial for this population, especially today.”

Several deputies along with the incarcerated veterans showed off the 22 Push Up Challenge, which bring awareness to the “estimated 22 veteran suicides per day” according to USAFA.

Sheriff Joe Roybal along with other deputies participated in the 22 Push Up Challenge.

There is a specific case manager who is assigned to this ward to work alongside these individuals in navigating challenges and ensuring they can get back on their feet.

“When we learn of a veteran in this facility and they come to this ward, our case managers will meet with the individual, identify what their needs are, from housing to food services identification,” Ridenour said. “From there, they’ll connect them to some of our community partners, Mount Carmel, VSO, as well as our Veterans Service Organizations, they will connect them.”

To understand the differences between this ward and others throughout the jail, Veteran Cody Rasumussen shared his firsthand experience.

“It’s a lot quieter and friendlier, cleaner, a lot cleaner,” Rasumussen said. “The deputies, I mean, they all treat us like humans, like different people… we’re all the same person in here, and they learn us, learn our names by calling us first names. We become friends; it seems like. This ward is just, it’s peaceful and helps you want to grow and be a bigger person.”

When looking at the Veteran’s ward, another clear distinction is how each incarcerated citizen wears a unique uniform because of their service.

“We offer them a uniform which looks different than the rest of the population,” Sheriff Roybal said. “The traditional orange or blue or teal is not offered to the veterans. We give them a two piece that has buttons up front.”

The uniform of the incarcerated veterans is unique as they are distinguished for their time protecting our country.

Sheriff Roybal emphasized the importance of community collaborations in best supporting the veterans of El Paso County. The El Paso County Jail partners with the Veterans Trauma Court, The VA, Mt. Carmel Veterans Center, The El Paso County Veterans Service Office and Homefront Military Network.

While their service days are over, this special unit is connecting them to their past while motivating them for a better future.

“With the peer support, just being around other people, like-minded people who want the same thing in life and they can help each other through our problems and just be here for each other,” said Rasumussen.