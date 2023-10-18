(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The crunch of gravel, the scent of pine, the view of Pikes Peak–all part of a marathon training run for Jon Husby.

“I’m here at 8,400 feet and surrounded by mountains,” Husby said. “So, a lot of my training, been hills and slower speed. So, I’m hoping that that kind of equates, and it’ll be okay when we get to the flats and then down at sea level, hopefully the goal.”

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America houses a charitable foundation called PGA Reach, dedicated to making the game of golf accessible across the country.

“PGA Reach is actually the charitable foundation for the PGA of America, and they have three pillars,” Husby said. “They support the military, youth, and diversity in the industry. So, a lot of their programs go towards scholarships, junior golf programing, military golf programing, any way that they can kind of connect and impact lives and use golf just as a tool to do that.”

Husby is one of a handful of runners across the country who are a part of PGA Reach team. 17 of them will run in the New York City Marathon with the goal to collectively raise $150,000 for the charity’s mission.

“Running is more of an individual sport a lot of times,” Husby said. “But to be able to have 16 others that we can kind of commiserate with and talk about training and fundraising and kind of that lead up to the New York City Marathon has been a ton of fun.”

Husby’s fundraising page can be found here.

Putting and hitting the driving range has been a passion of Husby’s since he was eight years old.

Jon Husby during his time serving in the army.

Following his military service, Husby dedicated himself to introducing the game of golf to young enthusiasts and the military community in Southern Colorado.

“Through my service in the military and then working at a military installation and being around military golf for all those years, it’s awesome to kind of give back and connect with them,” Husby said. “And then introduce them to a game that they can continue to play regardless of what kind of injuries they’ve sustained.”

Thanks to clubs, putting greens, and tees, Husby expressed the positive benefits golf has on military veterans.

“Especially through golf, because we try to get those veterans back out on the golf course, back outside, back around other people so that they can kind of just get back outside, be normal, enjoy being outside around other people,” Husby said. “We’ve seen great success in just using that as a tool to really help them heal, just being outside and being connected around other people, and again, we just use golf as a tool to kind of make that happen.”

On Wednesday morning Husby showed FOX21 on one of his training routes.

This is not the first time Husby is running a marathon, as he embarks on his training runs, he strives to be ready for the 26.2 miles which await in Novemer.

“I’m getting pretty pumped and pretty prepped,” Husby said. “Last year, didn’t quite go as well as I had hoped, the heat and humidity really got to me. So we’re hoping for a little better weather this year, a little bit cooler, hopefully and I think I’m prepped and ready to go, so not too nervous. [I] just know that day-of is going to be a little rough and just got to get through it and get to the finish line.”

While out on the trails, Husby is never alone as he has a man’s best friend each step of the way.

“This is Tucker, the trail dog,” Husby said. “He’s probably my best buddy in the world, and he’s probably one of the best running buddies that you can ask for. He’s about a four-year-old standard poodle, and he can put the miles in, and he’s put down pretty much all the training around with me. So, he’s going to do it all except for New York City this year.”

Husby is never alone on the trails as he is joined by his loyal pal, Tucker the Trail Dog.

When Husby is not out on a run or on the course, he is sharing his passion for golf with students at UCCS.

“Being at UCCS, is a lot of fun with the PGA Golf Management program,” Husby said. “We’re one of 17 PGA accredited universities across the country where students work towards PGA membership and then with our program, their business degree as well. So, it’s really fun to be around that next generation of golfers.”

Jon Husby is getting ready to take on 26.2 miles in the NYC Marathon.

With every step and every dollar raised, Husby is fueling his passion for golf in teaching veterans and inspiring the next generation of golfers.

“It’s fun to be able to kind of give back and kind of engage my family and friends and that whole support system to really truly engage in what I love,” said Husby.