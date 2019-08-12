Veterans raise money for other veterans fighting the battle against suicide

Veterans from across the country gathered in Green Mountain Falls Sunday to help raise money for veterans struggling with the idea of suicide.

“This is an epidemic that is facing retired military, not just active duty and those that have served in combat zones. It’s a plague that attacks everyone,” Art Loureiro, the Road Captain for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Pikes Peak Chapter 3-2 said.

Over 150 motorcyclist and sponsors hung out in the beautiful mountain town and raised over $8,000.00 to help veterans out.

“For the past two years we have engaged over 1,600 veterans who were borderline suicidal. We got them counseling. We got them help,” Loureiro said.

This is the first year they have put on this fundraiser. They hope in the next few years it will grow.

The motorcyclist were also able to go up in groups of ten to the tops of Pikes Peak to see the spectacular views.

“A personal who is struggling with their demons will pretty much listen to other people battling their demons so they have something in common,” Loureiro said.

If you’d like to sign up or go next year you can go to their Facebook page.