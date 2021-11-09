Veterans Health Administration announces ride-share services for COVID vaccines

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

STATEWIDE– VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System today announced that they are offering free ride-share services for veterans to get to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Veterans can book a ride after scheduling an appointment through the 24/7 call center at 888-336-8262 or the VA Health Chat app, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Non-enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers can also get a ride to the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora and to the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.

To book a ride for a COVID-19 vaccination in VA ECHCS, call 1-855-205-7325.

“Veterans without reliable transportation have already said it’s likely they would have otherwise missed an appointment,” said Rob Bingham, VA ECHCS innovation specialist. “It’s taking us another step in the right direction toward keeping Veterans connected to the VA benefits and services that they’ve earned.”

To avoid delays, non enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine from VA ECHCS should register at www.VA.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness can get assistance by contacting the VA’s National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.