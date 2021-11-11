Veterans getting free rent for Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of veterans in Colorado Springs got a surprise as a special way to thank them for their service on Veterans Day.

The veterans were expecting a barbecue at their apartment complex but got an even sweeter surprise, learning their rent will be covered for the next two months.

“For somebody to come in and just appreciate the veterans, appreciate what we’ve been through and where we’ve been. It’s going to help a lot of people here because a lot of people don’t have income,” said Rosseal Gloston.

Thirty-one veterans learned their rent will be paid through the end of the year, thanks to the Home Depot Foundation along with Volunteers of America Colorado.

“It’s a blessing. I mean, what more could you ask for, someone to pay your rent for you,” said Veteran Frank Arroyo.

“One of the many wonderful things about or veterans is they never expect anything. They were so grateful and truly surprised. It was just a wonderful way to honor them on veterans day,” said Vanessa Clark with Volunteers of America Colorado.

All the vets receiving free rent experienced homelessness at some point after serving. Now, they live at Freedom Springs, a veterans housing complex in Colorado Springs.

“For those out there that recognize veterans, thank y’all. We appreciate that. That’s what we was here, to serve our country. Since I’ve been here, a lot of things have changed for me and my life period. And that’s the good part about it,” said Gloston.

“Freedom Springs opened in October 2020 and it’s actually the first subsidized housing community geared specifically to the veterans’ community here in Colorado Springs,” said Clark.

Volunteers of America Colorado helped more than 100 Colorado Springs Veterans get off the streets and into stable housing last year in 2020.

Click here to learn more about local recourses for veterans.