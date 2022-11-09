(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places will be closed in observance.
Here is a list of closings in the El Paso County area:
- El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
- City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
- Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 will be closed in observance of Veterans Day including all schools.
- Monument Town Hall will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
- Most banks and credit unions close for observed federal holidays. Check with your local branch.
Fremont County closures:
- Department of Human Services will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
- Cañon City offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Huerfano County closures:
- La Veta offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Bent County closures:
- Bent County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Crowley County closures:
- Crowley County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Otero County closures:
- Otero County courthouse, courts, and landfills will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.