(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places will be closed in observance.

Here is a list of closings in the El Paso County area:

El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 will be closed in observance of Veterans Day including all schools.

Monument Town Hall will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Most banks and credit unions close for observed federal holidays. Check with your local branch.

Fremont County closures:

Department of Human Services will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Cañon City offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Huerfano County closures:

La Veta offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Bent County closures:

Bent County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Crowley County closures:

Crowley County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Otero County closures: