Veteran receives gift to help make life easier

PEYTON, Colo. — A Purple Heart recipient regained some independence after a veteran’s organization gave him a custom wheelchair that will help him in more ways than one.

U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Reveles has been taking care of his 40-acre farm in El Paso County for years. It’s a job he knows has to be done, but he’s no stranger to responding when duty calls. He enlisted in the Army in 2002 as an infantryman and was stationed for two years at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii. His vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb while deployed to Iraq in 2004, and the blast led to the amputation of his left leg.

“The injuries in Iraq set me up for failure,” said Reveles.

He fought hard but after dealing with his leg injury for 16 years he decided enough was enough.

“I said let’s just amputate it and start down a new path,” he added.

It’s been a difficult and somewhat messy adjustment for Reveles, who has to tend to his farm and family.

“Man, it’s hard, really hard, stepping in manure on my prothetic easy to clean off,” Reveles expressed.

But that’s all about to change; Freedom Alliance, a military support organization, gave Reveles an all-terrain wheelchair on Wednesday to help make life easier.

“It is outfitted to his needs, and we worked with him and the manufacturer to make sure all that’s done,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon.

Reveles said he’s most excited to help out his family around the farm, thanks to his new set of wheels.

“If we have fence problems, we will just wheel out there instead of impact on my legs,” Reveles said.

But most importantly, it helps this purple heart recipient get back in the driver’s seat of his life, a life filled with zero regrets.

“I’d do it again, if it could still be in it i would,” said Reveles.