Veteran organizations come together for Boulder fire donation efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS – Veteran organizations are teaming up and using their resources to help fire victims from the Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire burning in Boulder and Jefferson counties.

22 Until None, Disgruntled Vets, TREA, and several other veteran groups have organized a goods collection point at TREA located at 3065 S Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80916 for fire victims up north.

As of Friday, Dec. 31, they have raised over $8,000 through community efforts for fire victims. 100% of these funds and items will be delivered to evacuation points in Boulder and surrounding areas.

Items that are being requested:

Baby Wipes, diapers, baby food & formula

Hand Sanitizer

Cases of water

Blankets

Gloves

Hats

Socks

Pots and Pans

Small kids toys

Clothes (all sizes)

Basic household items All items outside of clothing and pots/pans must be new .



This article will be updated when more information is released.