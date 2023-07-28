(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs veteran and stroke survivor’s remarkable resilience has the recumbent cycling community in awe.

73-year-old Rodger Reddish needs an oxygen tank and knee brace to compete as a recumbent cyclist.

“While I’m competing, what goes in my mind? Don’t stop yet. I don’t care if they’re having a garage sale over there. Keep going,” said Reddish.

With 86 medals and counting, Reddish is a multi-gold winning champion.

“I hold more records than any other person who has medals in the world riding a trike,” said Reddish. “My wife says, ‘I don’t care how many medals you have. Someones got to take out the trash and mow the lawn.”

What’s more inspiring is his unwavering spirit against the odds.

“I am a stroke survivor. It was caused by me being hit by a car while I was stationed in Germany,” said Reddish. “People say, ‘Oh, the poor soul.’ I’m not. You use it as a learning tool… you go on with life and your body is always trying to improve itself.”

The stroke left Reddish with a condition known as Aphasia, making it hard to communicate when “things get mixed up in my mind,” according to Reddish.

Now, he’s telling other survivors to keep pedaling.

“Volunteer and do something. Don’t sit there and say, ‘Oh, me, oh my,'” said Reddish. “I realized strokes affect everybody. There are 101 reasons why you may have a stroke. You should assist in helping others do something. It’s all it takes.”

With 17 more competitions left in the cycling season, Reddish knowns he’ll be winning more medals to add to his world record.