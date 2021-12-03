Veronika String Quartet brings “Muse, She, the Empowering” concert to Pueblo, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Veronika String Quartet with guest artist Zahari Metchkov will present a program titled “What Love Creates”.

This season, titled “Muse, She, the Empowering”, the Veronika’s patrons and outreach audiences will hear masterpieces written by, dedicated to and inspired by women. VSQ has been founded as all-women group, having been operated by women for over 30 years.

The concert will open with a beautiful one-movement work by American composer Amy Beach. The String Quartet, Op. 89 is based on three Inuit melodies with limited pitches, out of which, though never completely quoted, Beach fashioned the work’s entire texture.

The program will continue with String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” by Czech composer Leoš Janáček. At age 63, Janáček began his most unusual writing project — a constant stream of more than 700 love letters written to a married woman 37 years his junior. It’s remarkable, considering that the young woman, named Kamila, expressed little feeling for Janacek or his music.

Our program will end with the Piano Quintet Op. 44, in E-flat Major by Robert Schumann, featuring brilliant pianist Zahari Metchkov. Schumann dedicated the piano quintet to his wife, the great pianist Clara Schumann.

A pre-concert lecture by Mark Arnest will begin at 6:45 p.m. at both locations.

Pueblo:

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. – at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St., Pueblo

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for military and $10 for students. Tickets are available in advance online here and at the door the day of the concert.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing is also practiced.

Colorado Springs:

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. – at Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre, Colorado Springs.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for military and $10 for students. They are available in advance online here and at the door the day of the concert.

All members of the public age 12 or older must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result, along with a valid photo ID.

Masks are required for anyone over the age of 3.