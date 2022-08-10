WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Verizon has met with city leaders in Woodland Park to discuss the failing service concerns expressed by residents, and has issued a letter addressing the matter.

The city manager, city engineer, county commissioners, and administrator met with Verizon on August 2 to discuss the community’s collective concerns over wireless coverage in the area that had been detailed in a letter from the City to Verizon in July.

“We laid the groundwork for short, medium, and long-term solutions to the problem,” said City Manager Michael Lawson. “We are optimistic the situation will improve very soon as new assets from Verizon are put into place.”

In a written letter from Eli Veenendaal, Director of State Government Affairs with Verizon, Veenendaal detailed the topics discussed in the meeting, and addressed the steps that had been taken to rectify the coverage issues.

“As discussed during our meeting, Verizon is aware of the issue and, in June and July of 2022, made several network modifications and site upgrades to improve coverage and increase capacity in and around Woodland Park,” the statement reads. “Verizon also continues to engage with Woodland Park officials to identify and deploy an additional site in the area to further enhance network performance.”

The statement goes on to state that Veenendaal will continue to remain in close contact with the County Commission and Office of Emergency Management in order to better serve the community of Woodland Park.