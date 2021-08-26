Verdict announced for owner, employee of raided Colorado Springs daycare

News Director note: the son of FOX21’s Digital Executive Producer attended Play Mountain Place Daycare prior to its shutdown.

COLORADO SPRINGS — After nearly two years since the arresting incident, Carla Faith, the owner of now shut-down Play Mountain Place Daycare in Colorado Springs, has learned the outcome of her trial.

Carla Faith, owner of Play Mountain Place Daycare and the Counterpoint School, appeared in court on January 2, 2020.

Carla Faith was found guilty on 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, attempting to influence and public servant and running an unlicensed child care facility.

Christina Swauger, one of Faith’s employees, was also found guilty on 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and guilty of attempting to influence a public servant.

Christina Swauger / CSPD

Faith, Swauger, and Katelynn Nelson, who has a warrant out for her arrest, were charged with more than two dozen counts of misdemeanor child abuse and a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant.

Nelson is facing an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance.

In a November 2019 raid, DHS investigators, working with officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, found 26 children and two adults. The entire group had been hidden behind what police called a “false wall” in the basement of a personal home on the property of Play Mountain Place.

“26 children were found down there, and it was confirmed,” one parent said of the raid at the time. “It’s just beyond comprehension.”

Colorado background checks revealed Faith’s employees generally had criminal histories and should never have been hired to work in a daycare facility.

“There were employees there completely unqualified. All sorts of terrible stuff in their background” said another parent.

Parents who are seeking childcare for their children are encouraged to use Colorado Shines, a state-run website.