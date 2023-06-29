(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect for alleged Aggravated Robbery and Menacing after a car was stolen on Sunday, June 25, and recovered on Wednesday, June 28.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m., a business in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near North Academy Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint by two suspected men. One victim of the robbery had their car keys and vehicle taken.

On Wednesday, around 10 a.m., officers of the CSPD Robbery Unit and TAC Teams located the stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of St. Vrain Street near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive and contacted those inside. One of the occupants, 33-year-old Primitivo Banuelos, was taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery and Menacing charges.