(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify suspects who shot at a vehicle multiple times Saturday night on May 6.

Shortly before 9:50 p.m., CSPD received several 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard. One caller told police a vehicle in a parking lot appeared to have been targeted.

Officers at the scene found a vehicle, which had been struck by gunfire several times, according to CSPD.

No injuries were reported.