Vehicle registration renewal reminders to launch January 3

DMV kiosks now available at two King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs. / Mike Duran, FOX21 News

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– Due to programming updates needed to comply with the Sustainability Of The Transportation System Act, all motor vehicle registration renewal reminders for Coloradans’ whose vehicle registrations expire in January of 2022 will not be mailed in December.

Reminders will start being sent out on January 3 which includes an $11 reduction in the Road Safety surcharge for 2022 among other Sustainability Of The Transportation System Act updates.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles encourages Coloradans to check when their vehicle registration expires and plan accordingly. The DMV offers a variety of online tools to help Coloradans with vehicle registration, including registration renewals, first-time vehicle registration, registration fees estimator and much more.

