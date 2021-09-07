Vehicle registration expiring? Visit your local DMV self-serve kiosk

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Motorized Vehicles has unveiled a new line of self-service kiosks across the state, enabling individuals to take care of vehicle registration business independently, rather than coming into their local DMV office.

You can renew your plates in three steps–scan your renewal postcard or type in your license plate number, pay your taxes and fee via card, check or cash (at select kiosk locations) and finally, your registration and tab will print automatically.

The following counties have kiosks: Adams, Arapahoe, Archuletta, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Clear Creek, Custer, Dolores, Douglas, Eagle, El Paso, Fremont, Garfield Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Kit Carson, La Plata, Larimer, Logan, Mesa, Montezuma, Morgan, Pueblo, Routt, Teller, Washington, Weld and Yuma.

Prior to visiting a kiosk, be sure that your vehicle is registered in the participating county, your address is correct on your renewal notice, you have proof of liability insurance on file (if indicated on your renewal postcard) and you must have a valid vehicle emission inspection on file.



You can renew your registration at any time–from the start of the month before your registration expires. After the expiration date has passed, there’s a late fee of $25 a month and back ownership taxes should you renew after the grace period is over.

Fees will be approximately $3.00 to $3.95 per vehicle with a 2.3% to 2.4% credit/debit card; $.50 charge for each check.

To find a kiosk, click here.