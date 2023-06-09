A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, June 5 has been identified as 18-year-old Jace Bajza of Colorado Springs by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), On Monday at around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to East Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road about a single-vehicle traffic crash, while officers were on their way, they were informed the vehicle was on fire. When officers arrived, paramedics determined Bajza had died on the scene.

Police’s investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling west on E. Woodmen Rd. when the vehicle went off the road and into a drainage ditch, before hitting a concrete culvert and catching on fire.

Police say speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor at this time.

Bajza is the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs. At this same time last year, Colorado Springs had 16 fatal traffic crashes.