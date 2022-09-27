COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said an injured driver has been rescued after their vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, and onto train tracks near downtown on Tuesday morning.

On Sept. 27, CSFD said the vehicle went off the road and onto the train tracks at Nevada and Mill Street. CSFD was able to rescue the driver and transported them to the hospital for treatment.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said they used a counterweight to assist in their operation to bring the driver up the embankment.