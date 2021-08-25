Valkyrie Veteran Convention to be held on Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The female veteran-focused charity called Vigilant Valkyrie is hosting a convention for women who are serving in all branches of the military in partnership with The Enlisted Association Ch. 1, Veterans Service Organization and Victory Service Dogs.

The event is called the Valkyrie Veteran Convention and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 starting at 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 or two tickets for $35.

Veteran-focused vendors, food trucks, raffles, live music performances, guest speakers, non-profit booths and more will be available on the convention. The main focus of the event is to raise funds for a female veteran to receive a service dog and training through Victory Service Dogs. This is also a kid-friendly event.

If you are a non-profit looking to attend the convention, non-profit booth registration is $75 and vendor booth registration is $100. The funds raised from booth rentals will be going toward funding the service dog for the Victory Service dogs.



Financial sponsors interested in helping the event are invited to contact the organization at this website. Sponsorship funding will go toward cost of event t-shirts, ads and service dog funding.