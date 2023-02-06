(DIVIDE, Colo.) — The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is offering couples the opportunity to take a special tour of their special animals for Valentine’s Day.

According to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., it is hosting a special tour. Guests will have a mini tour of their resident animals and a tour of Chinook’s nature trail where the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will tell guests the story of “The Lovers.”

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will provide flowers, snacks, and seasonal drinks. Guests 12 and older are $40 and those 8-to-11 years old are $20. Kids under 8 are not allowed.

Reservations are required, and you can call (719) 687-9742, to save your spot.