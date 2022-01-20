Vail Mountain launches four new guest experiences

VAIL, Colo. — Vail Mountain has unveiled four new experiences for guests of all ages and ability levels.

“We are always looking at opportunities to create legendary and special moments for our guests. These new and improved experiences add value to the experience and add rich storytelling to an amazing terrain experience,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain.

Build skills and confidence on specially-designed learning terrain with the world’s premiere ski and snowboard instructors. Located at Avanti Express Lift (Chair 2), this new learning area combines the Avanti Performance Center and the Avanti Skills Zone to offer cutting edge methodologies with world class terrain and coaching.

Click through the following slideshow below of photos of these new experiences:

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

Courtesy of Vail Mountain.

The Avanti Skills Zone

This new terrain design at the bottom of Avanti Express Lift is a learning area with terrain specifically designed to help guests improve their abilities. Vail Mountain will groom terrain into three terrain “lanes” dedicated to the following: The Perfect Carve, Off-Piste Skiing & Riding and Skills: Bumps, Berms, Spines, Rollers and more.

The Avanti Performance Center

Located in the new Avanti Skills Zone, the Avanti Performance Center is a dedicated space for Vail Mountain Ski and Snowboard School students. Equipped with tools to enhance lessons for students, instructors can take ski and snowboard school guests through a series of indoor training that replicate movements essential to mastering skills as well as can review their skiing or riding on large monitors.

Explore the Legacy of Vail’s Founders at the Renewed Vail Mountain Legacy Hut

Take a journey back through time inside Vail’s newest historic mountaintop hut at the top of Mountaintop Express (Chair 4). The hut features a historical experience that is part of Vail Mountain’s legacy. This was developed in partnership with the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail Village and connects the ski and snowboard experience from mountain to village.

Explore More with a Free Guided Mountain Tour

Departing daily, Vail’s Mountain Tours are led by some historians who will lead specialized ski tours around the mountain. Tours include Back Bowl, Women’s, Legacy and Front Side Tours. Guests are invited to visit the Legacy Hut Tour Board with an original Vail Mountain Ski School Bell to join.

Henry’s Hut & Dine with a Dog

Guests can drop in at Henry’s Hut, Rocky’s Roadhouse and Buffalo’s at the top of Chairs 4, 5 and 11. Vail Mountain and partner Helly Hansen have created a new expanded deck, interior improvements and more seating at the Dogtown Deck.

Henry’s Hut is the perfect place to grab a quick bite from Rocky’s Roadhouse (outside Buffalo’s). Guests will be able to spot Henry watching after younger patrol dogs Jake, Rocky and Cowgirl as they train and keep their skills sharp.

The recently launched “Dine with a Dog” experience offers guests the opportunity to eat and meet-and-greet Vail Mountain’s patrollers and patrol dogs each Sunday afternoon at Henry’s Hut. Buffalo’s is named after legendary Vail Ski Patroller “Buffalo” Mikottis, Rocky’s Roadhouse is named after Vail Ski Patrol Avalanche Rescue Dog, Rocky and Henry’s Hut is named after Vail’s first Avalanche Rescue Dog – Henry.

Trail’s End Treats at Golden Peak

Vail Mountain, in partnership with Toyota, launched Trail’s End Treats at Golden Peak, a new outdoor food & beverage experience featuring confections from a vintage airstream.

The airstream is located near Children’s Ski and Snowboard School and Vail’s lower-mountain beginner terrain offering hot-cocoa and more.Special Kid’s Après events will also play a part of this new food & beverage location.