Vail announces opening dates for 2021/22 season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Vail Resorts announced the opening dates of its 34 resorts, starting at Keystone in October, with the new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system.



It’s because of this style of system that 15 of the resorts – including Breckenridge, Vail, Whistler Blackcomb and Okemo – opening for skiing and riding in November.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Rockies & West planned opening dates which are subject to change are as follows:

October : Keystone (CO) – as early as possible, as weather and conditions permit

Nov. 12 : Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)

: Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO) Nov. 19 : Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)

: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT) Nov. 24 : Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO) Nov . 25 : Whistler Blackcomb (Canada)

Dec. 3: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

East planned opening dates which are subject to change are as follows:

Nov. 19 : Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Mt. Snow (VT), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

Nov . 20 : Okemo (VT)

. : Okemo (VT) Nov. 24 : Mt. Sunapee (NH)

: Mt. Sunapee (NH) Dec. 3 : Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA), Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)

Dec . 17 : Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)

: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA) Dec. 18: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

Vail Resorts says that it will be monitoring the development of COVID-19. For now, there is no plan to have a mountain access reservation system.

Monday, Sept. 6, or Labor Day is the last day to get an Epic Pass, Epic Day Pass or any pass option at its lowest price this year. After that date, prices will increase.

Epic Pass ($783 vs. $979 last season) – unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts and partner resorts

($783 vs. $979 last season) – unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts and partner resorts Epic Local Pass ($583 vs. $729 last season) – unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts from the East to the West coast, holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.

($583 vs. $729 last season) – unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts from the East to the West coast, holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass ($479 vs. $599 last season) – access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

($479 vs. $599 last season) – access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Epic Day Pass – best option for anyone planning to visit the slopes from only one to seven days next season. Guests can visit premier resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb for as low as $87 for one day, with discounts increasing as more days are purchased, and – a new option this year – resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe for as low as $67 for one day.

In addition to reducing the cost of accessing the mountains, Epic Pass products provide significant savings on the rest of the mountain experience. Epic Mountain Rewards offers pass holders the best ski trip deals. All passes also include the Epic Coverage refund policy at no additional cost, with refunds for certain resort closures and personal events.

Coast-to-Coast Experiences of a Lifetime

Rockies: guests will be able to explore new terrain with Beaver Creek’s 250-acre expansion and new chairlifts at Breckenridge, Crested Butte and Keystone

Pacific Northwest: book an Extremely Canadian Steeps Clinic, make heli-ski dreams a reality or book a private lesson with an Olympian

Tahoe: The #TahoeTrifecta of Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood offers three world-class resorts with over 10,000 acres of terrain to explore