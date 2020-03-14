Vail and other resorts close temporarily due to Coronavirus

EAGLE COUNTY – Vail Resorts tweeted Saturday that they will temporarily suspend all operations in the North American mountain resorts. That includes not only the Vail Resort in Colorado but all of the following: BEAVER CREEK, BRECKENRIDGE, KEYSTONE.

The suspension begins March 15 through March 22.

“Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to service the guests we have on location or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week,” Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts stated.

Katz also stated they will continue to pay their employees despite the temporary closures.

“All our scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round, will be paid during this upcoming eight-day period, without needing to use any vacation or sick time,” Katz stated.

He also stated that they have changed portions of their policies in order to make refunds available to guests.

“Many things like ski school, lift tickets, equipment rentals, and transportation can be fully refunded,” Katz stated.

Katz also said season passes or Epic Passes will still be valid when the resorts re-open. However, pursuant to the terms of all-season pass and Epic Day Pass products, they are non-refundable and non-transferable to another season.

My statement on Vail Resorts suspending operations at their resorts beginning March 15 until March 22 in response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/AMOhHZ8MlS — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 14, 2020

Total presumptive positive cases by county of residence

Adams: 6

Arapahoe County: 10

Denver County: 20

Douglas County: 4

Eagle County: 18

El Paso County: 3

Gunnison County: 6

Jefferson County: 9

Larimer County: 1

Mesa County: 1

Pitkin County: 2

Pueblo: 1

Summit County: 2

Weld: 3

Out of state visitors – 15 (Currently located in these counties:) Pitkin – 9 Eagle – 2 Routt – 1 Denver – 1 Waiting on information – 2



