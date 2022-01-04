Vaccine clinic to be hosted at City Hall January 13

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a walk-up vaccine clinic will be at City Hall (606 Manitou Avenue) from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine, the regular Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine will be available at that location. Anyone aged 5+ can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic, and anyone over 18 can receive their booster!

No health insurance, ID, or appointment is required, but if you want to sign up in advance and save time waiting in line, use this link as follows: