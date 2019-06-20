Utility work will close entrance to North Cheyenne Cañon June 25

A utility project will close the south entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon next Tuesday.

The City of Colorado Springs said North Cheyenne Canyon Road, near the intersection of Evans Avenue and Cheyenne Blvd, will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, June 25 starting at 7:00 am. Work is not expected to last more than 24 hours.

Cars traveling through the cañon from Gold Camp Road will be turned around at Helen Hunt Falls until the project is done. South Cheyenne Cañon, as well as Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center and Helen Hunt Falls, will all remain open.