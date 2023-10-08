(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Sheriff Joe Roybal and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Ute Pass Evacuation Drill and Preparedness Fair, which included a mock wildfire drill on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The mock wildfire drill in the Chipita Park and Green Mountain Falls areas created a scenario of a fast-moving wildfire, creating threats to those living nearby and tourists in the area.

Dozens of households and businesses participated in the exercise, and received door-knocks and evacuation warnings.

First responders are trained on evacuation in different scenarios, along with rapidly changing weather conditions, and other factors.