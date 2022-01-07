USPS delivers 13.2 billion mailpieces with an average of delivery less than 3 days

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service reported preliminary performance metrics for the 2021 holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, it took on average 2.7 days to deliver a mail-piece or package across the network.

The network accepted more than 13.2 billion letters, cards, flats and packages for delivery, exceeding 12.7 billion accepted for delivery during the same timeframe in 2020.

“Our mission to deliver for America is an enormous responsibility, especially during the holidays,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “I am humbled by the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our 650,000 employees who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, helped bring joy and commerce to people across the nation.”

