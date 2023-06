Photo is a screenshot of the Latest Earthquakes mapped by the USGS at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023.

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded two earthquakes near Trinidad on Monday, June 19. According to the USGS, the earthquakes happened just north of Trinidad in the towns of El Moro and Hoehne.

The first quake at 8:13 a.m. on Monday morning was a magnitude 3.8 in El Moro, and the second at 8:18 a.m. was recorded as a 4.3 magnitude quake in Hoehne, according to the USGS.