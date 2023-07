U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Eisenhower Golf Club is set to make history when the 74th U.S. Girls Junior Championship tees off Mon., July 17.

Some of the nation’s best young golfers aged 12-18 will take part in stroke play Monday and Tuesday followed by match play in a reduced field of 64 beginning Wednesday.

Colorado Springs native Logan Hale, who has committed to play at the University of Denver in the fall of 2024, will be taking the first swing to begin the tournament Monday at 7 a.m.