Users reporting problems accessing Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(ABC4) – Hundreds of Facebook and Instagram users are reporting problems accessing the social media platforms.

According to Down Detector, over 2,000 users are experiencing problems with Facebook as of 1 p.m. MT. Nearly 700 users are also reporting troubles accessing Instagram.

Around the same time, users began reporting problems accessing Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp.

As of 1:30 p.m. MT, nearly 4,000 users have reported problems using all four Facebook-owned platforms.

The most reported problems for Facebook include a total blackout of the platform and troubles logging in. Instagram users are reporting troubles viewing their news feed and logging in. Users of Facebook Messenger are reporting difficulties logging in. Whatsapp users say they are having troubles connecting, as well as sending or receiving messages.

Facebook has not yet identified what is causing this outage.

In April, Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread outages due to a configuration change.

Facebook was able to resolve that outage in about an hour.

Facebook recently announced former President Donald Trump’s access to both Facebook and Instagram will remain suspended until 2023.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.