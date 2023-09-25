(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The new iPhone 15 is now available in stores but whether you’re looking to get the newest model or hanging onto your older phone a little longer, there are all kinds of tricks that can make your phone more useful.

Joshlyn Long, Area Retail Sales Manager from AT&T Wireless, explains how to take a hands-free photo using your voice.

How to take a hands-free photo:

Turn on your iPhone’s voice command function in Settings, under Accessibility, and then toggle on Voice Control. Once the feature is set up, you can ask Siri to open your camera and then turn the volume down, which will trigger the iPhone to take a picture.

If you have an Apple Watch, Long said you can also take a picture by opening its Camera Remote app and pressing the shutter button.

How to record a video and take a picture at the same time:

To snap a photo while filming a video, press the shutter icon next to the video button. While filming, press the shutter button to capture images.

One warning, because the photo is taken by the video camera’s sensors, it won’t turn out as high-quality as your other images but there are some editing apps you can also download to clean them up.

How to find a photo among the thousands that are likely saved on your phone:

Search for a photo on your iPhone based simply on what’s in the picture. To do this, go to your Photos app, then click on the search bar. Your phone will offer you suggestions of people, places and things. Choose the right one or type in exactly what you’re searching for.

How to take people and things out of images with your iPhone:

To do this, tap the part of the photo you want to save and it will pop off the screen. You will then be given the option to copy or share it. You can also drag the selected part and place it somewhere else (into Messages or an email for example). The background then becomes transparent. This also works on images you see in Safari.

How to identify objects with your iPhone:

Visual Look Up lets you take pictures of plants, birds, dogs and other things to get instant identification of what they are. Simply click the photo you want, swipe up and click the icon that says ‘Look Up’ and it will take you to a results page.

The iPhone 15 is available now at stores and AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade in.